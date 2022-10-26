Pixel owners can now leave Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 feedback

Abner Li

- Oct. 26th 2022 10:49 am PT

Following last week’s surprise drop of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, Google this morning released the accompanying feedback survey, though there is an oversight.

The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 feedback survey starts by having you confirm the version (T1B3.221003.003) you’re running and the device. However, only the Pixel 4a-6a is listed with no option for the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro as of this morning.

You’re can rate satisfaction across 13 areas: stability, performance, battery, device temperature, camera, Bluetooth, call quality, messaging, Wi-Fi connectivity, data connectivity, app experience, authentication (face/fingerprint), and charging (wired charging, wireless charging). The absence of the Pixel 7 series is unfortunate as you can’t leave face unlock feedback.

That’s then followed by a feedback survey question on whether you’d recommend Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 in its “current state” to others and “how satisfied are you overall with the software experience on this version of Android” from 1 to 5, as well as how it compares to the “previous [stable] build on your device.”

You’re asked to select a “top issue area,” with audio experience (audio quality, device vibration) and system user interface (issues with notifications, quick settings, homescreen, gesture navigation) also listed.

Depending on that choice, you can provide more details on the problem and note how it impacts the overall experience. An “additional feedback on your experience” field closes the survey.

