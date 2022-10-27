Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra refurb hits $467 off, Anker Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds $100, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, with a 1-day Woot refurb Android sale taking $467 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. That’s alongside Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds hitting $100 and a chance to score a clear case for your Google Pixel 7 at just $5. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to $733 in 1-day Woot refurb Android sale

Woot today is launching its latest certified refurbished Android smartphone sale that is packed with Samsung handsets. Prime members will lock in free shipping on everything, while a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Among an assortment of current and previous-generation devices, a top pick is the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB for $733. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag you’d pay for a new condition model, today’s offer arrives with $467 in savings attached. This is the first refurbished discount we’ve seen from Woot and is the best value out there.

As the latest flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed yet similarly squared-off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery, backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are a 9to5 favorite

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $100 in four different colors. Normally fetching $170, today’s offer is marking a return to the Amazon low, though we have seen these sell for a little bit less in rare limited-time savings events at other retailers. Still, at $70 off, this matches our previous mention and delivers the best price in months. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro packs a compelling spec sheet. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation, it has 32 hours of battery life, thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review.

Outfit your new Google Pixel 7 with a clear case for just $5

JETech’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Google Pixel 7 Clear Case for $5. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer delivers 50% in savings in order to score you an affordable way to protect your brand-new handset.

Comprised of a transparent TPU rubber, JETech’s clear case covers your new Pixel 7 while still letting you show off whichever colorway you went with. It features a raised lip around the front for keeping the screen safe when placed on tables, as well as some extra defense around the camera module on the back. It’s not the most premium cover by any means sure, but this clear case will at least add some peace of mind into the mix while you decide on a more fitting daily driver.

