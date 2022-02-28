Lenovo debuts 11-inch IdeaPad Duet 3 with slimmer bezels, Chrome OS, $399 price tag

Chromebook tablets have been growing in popularity over the past couple of years, and Lenovo especially has been doubling down on the form factor. After launching the Chromebook Duet 5 last year, Lenovo is today announcing the smaller, but equally specced, IdeaPad Duet 3.

Arriving this Spring, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 – which will probably be called the Chromebook Duet 3 in the US – adopts the 11-inch form factor of the original IdeaPad Duet but merges the design and spec sheet to better align with that of the Chromebook Duet 5. That means this device runs atop the Snapdragon 7c (Gen 2) processor from Qualcomm.

The display also gets upgraded to a full 11-inch panel, compared to a mere 10.1-inch size on its predecessor. The display also jumps from 1920×1200 to 2000×1200 with the bezels around the display also shrinking considerably compared to the older model. Lenovo says the screen-to-body ratio has increased by around 16%. The tablet ends up with a 5:3 aspect ratio.

The spec sheet is rounded out with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM; 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage; and a pair of speakers. The tablet itself is a mere 7.9mm thick. There are two USB-C ports in total, and a folio case with kickstand is included in the box as well. The tablet works with a stylus, but that’s an additional purchase.

Pricing on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 lands at $399, down from $469 on the Chromebook Duet 5 and $100 more than the previous IdeaPad Duet 10-inch. The tablet is set to ship in the United States starting in May and comes in “Misty Blue” and “Stormy Gray.”

