Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22+ sees $250 discount, Garmin Instinct S2 Solar smartwatches $300, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by a $250 discount on Samsung’s 256GB Galaxy S22+ smartphone at an Amazon low. Then go check out the first price cuts on the new Garmin Instinct S2 Solar smartwatches with indefinite battery life from $300, as well as an all-time low on Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at $230. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s 256GB Galaxy S22+ smartphone sees $250 price cut

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $800. Typically selling for $1,050, today’s offer is marking down the elevated capacity to the same price as the 128GB model with $250 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low, as well, and is the lowest we’ve seen since back in August.

Delivering more of a mid-range experience compared to the flagship Ultra counterpart, the Galaxy S22+ still arrives powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That powers the entire experience with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display and its 120Hz refresh rates as well as the 50MP triple camera array around back. Take a closer look at what to expect in our review.

Garmin Instinct S2 Solar smartwatches pack indefinite battery life

Amazon is now offering the new Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Surf Smartwatch 45mm for $400. Typically fetching $500, this is the very first price cut on the larger style with today’s offer delivering a $100 discount down to the all-time low. Also on sale, the 40mm style now sits at its lowest price to date of $300, down from $400. Having debuted back at the end of February, the latest addition to Garmin’s smartwatch lineup ups the ante on the solar part of its name.

Delivering unlimited battery thanks to the sun-powered design, you can skip the charger at home indefinitely by getting a few hours of sunlight each day. You’re still looking at all of the other usual fitness tracker features like a 100-meter waterproof rating and overall rugged build with compass, GPS and a barometric altimeter. Not to mention, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox stats, respiration, and more.

Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now $230

Amazon now offers Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB tablet for $230. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at $120 in savings alongside a new all-time low. This is $20 under our previous August mention, as well.

Not to be confused with the original model that launched back in 2020, this new iteration from Samsung was just updated with some new tricks up its sleeve. Everything is packed into largely the same form-factor as before, with the metal housing surrounding the 10.4-inch touchscreen display. The biggest change however for the Galaxy Tab S6 enters in the form of the new Snapdragon 720G processor that powers the experience. Shipping with Android 12 out of the box, other features like the included S Pen make this a more mid-range solution to Samsung’s higher-end offerings.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: