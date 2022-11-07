Samsung November 2022 update rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Samsung is continuing its streak of offering consistently timely updates for its full line of Android smartphones. Many Galaxy phones and tablets have already begun receiving Samsung’s November 2022 security update.

Samsung November 2022 security update – here’s what’s new:

Every month, Google and its partners release a new Android security patch, publicly detailing every way in which your smartphone is safer with each update. The security patch that’s arriving now on Galaxy phones includes the new fixes from the November 1, 2022, bulletin as well as the October 5 bulletin. In total, between the two Android bulletins, which also include Qualcomm-specific fixes, Samsung devices will see 34 fixes, including three considered critical and 30 marked high severity.

Meanwhile, Samsung also expands on the base Android patch with security improvements of its own as well as fixes for issues specific to Samsung devices and apps. We’re still waiting for Samsung to publicly release its notes on the November patch for Galaxy phones and tablets, but it should be made available in the coming days.

For now, we can look at Samsung’s official patch notes, shared in the software update screen.

• The security of your device has been improved. A software update can include but is not limited to:

– Device stability improvements, bug fixes.

– New and / or enhanced features.

– Further improvements to performance.

As you’d hope, Samsung generally gives priority to its most premium phones when it comes to new updates, with the focus on the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series. From there, Samsung usually rolls out updates to its newer devices before older ones, generally speaking.

This list will include a note on where the update first debuted and if it is also available in the United States. As usual, the latest additions will be marked in bold.

Galaxy Z Series foldables

In short order, the Galaxy Z series of Flips and Folds has taken the crown from the Galaxy S phones to become Samsung’s true “flagship” Android devices. As such, Samsung has given both the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold phones high priority when it comes to security updates, often being among the first to receive each month’s patch.

The November 2022 security update was no different, debuting on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on November 7, including in the US. One generation back, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 got updated a few hours later that same day.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 — F936U1UES1AVJ1 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

— F936U1UES1AVJ1 (Released first in the US) Galaxy Z Flip 4 — F721BXXS1AVJE (Released first in Ireland) US: Available on unlocked devices

— F721BXXS1AVJE (Released first in Ireland) Galaxy Z Fold 3 — F926U1TBS2DVJ1 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

— F926U1TBS2DVJ1 (Released first in the US) Galaxy Z Flip 3 — F711U1TBS3EVJ2 (Released first in the US) US: Available on unlocked devices

— F711U1TBS3EVJ2 (Released first in the US)

How to check for the latest OTA on your Galaxy device

If your Samsung device is slated to have been updated already, but the October patch hasn’t arrived for you personally, you can try updating manually. Simply open the Settings app, tap “Software update,” and choose “Download and install.”

This article was first published on November 7 and most recently updated on November 7.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: