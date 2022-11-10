Deals: Galaxy S21 series refurbs from $299, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook $379, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 series sale starting at $299. Plus, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is down to $379 with a detachable keyboard in tow and is joined by the ongoing discount on Fitbit’s all-new Sense 2 Smartwatch at $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21/+/Ultra refurb Android smartphones start from $299

Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android smartphones starting at $119. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB at $439. Down from its original $1,200 price tag, this is a new all-time low at well below our previous $804 mention from back in the spring, bringing $761 in savings attached.

Even as all eyes are on Samsung for the new Galaxy S22 series, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra may not be the latest but arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience. A Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system, and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Lenovo’s $379 IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook sports a detachable keyboard

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook 128GB for $379. Normally selling for $499, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings while delivering the third-best discount to date at within $4 of our previous mention from back over the back-to-school shopping season in August.

This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display, which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage.

Fitbit’s all-new Sense 2 Smartwatch sees very first discount

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the just-released Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch. Dropping down to $200, this is a new all-time low from the usual $300 going rate. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor, which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still a six-day battery life as well – you can read all about in our launch coverage.

