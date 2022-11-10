Qualcomm ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’ is set to launch next week

Following this week’s launch of Mediatek’s latest flagship chip for Android phones, Qualcomm is teasing the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will apparently land on November 15.

In a tweet this week, Qualcomm reiterated the dates of its latest “Snapdragon Summit,” the annual event where the company shows off its latest chipsets. The event kicks off on November 15 from its usual Hawaii location, which should be roughly the time we find out more about the company’s latest flagship chip.

Leading up to the launch, there have been some details coming forward about Qualcomm’s new chip.

Yesterday, SnoopyTech tweeted the name of the chip, which comes as no surprise. As implied by last year’s launch, the next generation will be called the “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.” Further, Kuba Wojciechowski uncovered some benchmarks that seem to shed a bit more light on what Gen 2 will actually bring to the table. The chip has been rumored to include Arm’s new Cortex-X3 core, four Cortex-A715 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores, something the benchmarks mirror.

Aloha 👋 Our 7th annual #SnapdragonSummit will be livestreamed from Maui 🌺 next week. Mark your 🗓 — we have lots to share. Stay updated here or on our website: https://t.co/3YazLGKkUC pic.twitter.com/L1rfF1ryTE — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) November 9, 2022

Last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was a considerable upgrade over its predecessor but was later hit with some issues around heat. Qualcomm later refreshed the design with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which greatly benefitted from moving over to TSMC’s more efficient 4nm process. Battery life especially was a major boost.

As for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s new chip is expected to arrive in devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, with a new deal between Samsung and Qualcomm bringing the Snapdragon chip to more regions than ever.

