YouTube for Android TV gains new animated splash loading screen

YouTube for Android TV is now receiving a fresh new startup or splash loading screen when launching the app from cold.

Google has quietly made a number of changes to YouTube on Android TV over the past few months, the last notable update was to include more Material You theming to the main video player view. The latest such change involves the initial startup of the video sharing platform.

We have spotted this change on Nvidia Shield TV Pro, but it’s unclear just how widely this has rolled out. Several of our Chromecast with Google TV devices are yet to see the change and still show the old loading screen despite running the latest YouTube for Android TV version 3.01.005. What’s more, all devices tested include the same accounts logged in. While it’s not clear, it seems likely that this is part of a server-side rollout in this instance rather than version related.

When loading up YouTube on your Android TV device after a period of stasis or when the app decides to refresh itself, you’ll see a new loading bar icon that consists of the familiar YouTube play-head and a red progress bar. This gives way to an animated YouTube logo that slides in with the aforementioned play-head morphing into the iconic play button.

It is certainly more eye-catching and dynamic than the previous loading animation when opening YouTube on your Android TV set-top box. Even with a flashy animation, it still takes around the same amount of time to hit your home feed. It’s a nice touch all the same. You can see a comparison of the differences below:

We’re expecting this admittedly minor change to spread more widely over the coming days. Let us know if you’re seeing the new loading screen when launching YouTube on your Android TV or Google TV devices down in the comments section below.

