Sky’s Now TV streaming service arrives on Android TV and Google TV

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 15th 2022 7:56 am PT

chromecast google tv remote
5 Comments

Sky has just brought its Now TV streaming service to Android TV and Google TV with an official app.

Released over the past week, Now TV on Android TV OS works on both traditional Android TV devices, such as the Nvidia Shield, as well as newer Google TV devices, such as the Chromecast. The app also works with smart TVs that use Google’s platform.

Now TV is a streaming service aimed primarily at the United Kingdom, but also available in Ireland, Italy, and Germany. The service hosts Sky original TV shows and movies, as well as access to select sports channels and live-streaming content. The service is broken down into multiple subscription tiers and starts at £9.99 a month.

Prior to this past week, though, Now TV didn’t support Google’s Android TV OS. But that app has now arrived via the Play Store, and Now details the app on a support page where it clarifies that Android 8.0 or higher is required.

Your NOW Membership is available to watch on a range of Android TVs via the NOW app. You just need an active NOW Membership and one of the compatible TVs listed below that’s running Android OS 8.0 or later.

We’re told by a reader that Now TV is also advertising content on Google TV’s featured grid.

Damien Wilde contributed to this story. Thanks, Hakeem!

More on TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Google TV

Google TV

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!