Android Auto settings menu is finally getting dark mode with Material You redesign [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Nov. 25th 2022 6:34 am PT

android auto settings
1 Comment

Android Auto just released its long-awaited redesign to beta testers, but the in-car UI isn’t the only thing getting a revamp. Hiding behind the scenes of the latest Android Auto updates is a redesigned settings menu full of Material You.

The settings menu for Android Auto on your phone isn’t something you need to access particularly often, but when you have it’s been a bit of a jarring experience for quite some time. The older settings menu has had roughly the same overall design since 2020, with an illustration of the Android Auto interface at the top and settings below it.

The entire look and feel, pictured above, was in stark contrast to Android as whole.

And on top of that, it also lacks support for dark mode, an especially glaring omission given Android Auto itself ditched a light theme entirely back in 2019.

Now, though, Google is finally doing something about it.

In Android Auto 7.5, there’s a redesigned version of the Android Auto settings menu complete with dark theme and Material You. This new settings menu isn’t live for everyone just yet, but our Dylan Roussel was able to activate it manually to offer up an early look. As with most modern Android apps from Google, it supports Material You themeing for accent colors and can switch between light and dark themes, as pictured below. The overall look is also much cleaner and clearer than it was previously.

It’s not clear when Google intends to roll this new settings menu out widely for Android Auto users, but with the “Coolwalk” redesign now in beta, it might make sense for the two to make a wide debut together.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's current smartwatch of choice, paired with a Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Sony A7iii

Sony A7iii

Ben uses a Sony A7iii for photography here on 9to5Google and beyond!