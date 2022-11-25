Friday’s best deals: Motorola Edge+ $500, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs, delivering Black Friday savings across an assortment of Android smartphones headlined by the Motorola Edge+ hitting $500. You can also lock-in Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 at $90, to go alongside holiday pricing on the DJI Mavic Mini combo at $300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola Edge+ hits $500 Amazon low

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of unlocked Motorola Android smartphones starting at $130. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick amongst all of the hardware price cuts arrives to drop the Motorola Edge+ 2022 down to $500. Normally selling for $700, today’s offer is down from the original $1,000 price tag and marking the best we’ve seen from the retailer.

It has previously sold for $10 less from other storefronts, but is still resting at the second-best price yet. Everything for the new Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with three years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too.

Roborock kicks off Black Friday savings event

You can score a killer deal on a new robot vacuum as Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll through, with the Roborock S7 discounted heavily along with a dozen other models. Here’s the full breakdown.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 delivers flagship listening for less

After seeing its Pro models go on sale, Amazon is marking down the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds at $90. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a $60 discount that delivers a match of the all-time low for only the second time.

If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

DJI Mavic Mini combo makes a perfect gift with $199 Black Friday discount

Amazon now offers the DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Fly More Combo bundle for $300. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the best price cut of the year at $199 off as well as a rare chance to save in the first place. We last saw it on sale earlier in the spring, with today’s all-time low markdown delivering the best discount since last year’s Black Friday festivities.

DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minutes of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can get a closer look in our review.

