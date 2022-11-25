Samsung Galaxy A34 leaks in high-quality renders

Samsung’s A-series of phones have proven to be fantastic budget options for users. The upcoming Galaxy A34 seems to have leaked in official-looking renders, showing off multiple different features to look forward to.

What is likely months ahead of an official launch in an unknown number of regions, the Galaxy A34 is likely the next A-series device to come out of Samsung’s budget lineup. The A33 was a successful option for those looking to buy an affordable device. It showcased a waterproof chassis, had an under-display fingerprint sensor, and was capable of handling a 5G network.

Now, the Galaxy A34 is up next in line. While we don’t know anything about the nitty grit specs inside the device, recently surfaced renders have made an appearance to showcase exactly what to expect from a physical standpoint (via Giznext).

The most noticeable thing in these Galaxy A34 leaks would be the basic nature of the device, which isn’t a bad thing. The Galaxy A34 is flat on the back with rounded off edged that contribute to what is likely a comfortable grip. The back looks to be a glossy finish with no camera hub. Instead, the array is made up of separate lenses built into the glass panel.

Both the volume rockers and power button are located on the right-hand side, while the bottom houses a USB-C port and single speaker/mic. There is no inclusion of a 3.5mm headphone jack. The front showcases a teardrop selfie camera rather than a punch-hole design. Of course, that’s standard for the A3X lineup. According to OnLeaks, the device will measure 161.3mm x 77.7mm x 8.2mm, giving it a 6.5-inch display.

Overall, the design is simple yet effective and bodes well for another success in Samsung’s A-series lineup. The Galaxy A34 leak gives a good idea of what we’ll be seeing sometime next year. The device is expected to launch in India first with other regions to follow, though it’s too early to tell specifics.

