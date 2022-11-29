Amazon Luna is losing nearly 50 games before the end of the year

The cloud gaming market has been hit pretty hard following the death of Stadia and other roadblocks, and it seems Amazon’s Luna is going through some tough times too. Over the course of December 2022, Amazon Luna will lose nearly 50 games, on top of several others that left earlier this month.

Starting on December 1, Amazon Luna will see a considerable purge to its library of games. There are 46 titles set to leave the service over the course of the next month, leading to January 1, 2023.

Luna has always had a rotating library similar to Xbox Game Pass, but the sheer quantity of games leaving is worrying, to say the least.

The upcoming wave of games set to leave Luna was first spotted by CloudDosage, and we’ve been able to confirm those games as well as a couple of others that are set to leave between today and January 1. Amazon shows which games are leaving when you click on their individual listings, with a banner that shows the game is leaving and on what date it will no longer be available.

The 46 games set to leave Amazon Luna are primarily coming from the Luna+ and Family Channel subscriptions, which make up a bulk of the core Luna library. As far as we can tell, there are no games leaving the Ubisoft+, Jackbox, or Retro channels at this time.

This also comes just after Luna lost around 10 other games throughout late November, some of which are still appearing within the platform’s list of available titles such as Abzu, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead, and Rime.

Games leaving Amazon Luna

Leaving Luna+

Leaving Family Channel

What remains to be seen is if this is the start of a trend or simply unfortunate timing for contracts to lapse. Amazon has been engaged in massive layoffs throughout the company in recent weeks, including its Luna division. Amazon only added four new games in November 2022 and has yet to announce additions for December.

We’ve reached out to Amazon for a statement, but the company wasn’t immediately available for comment.

More on Cloud Gaming:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: