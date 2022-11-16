Amazon starts cutting jobs through Alexa and Luna cloud gaming divisions

After a recent “cost-cutting review,” Amazon has started cutting jobs through the company, with layoffs quickly hitting those who worked with Amazon Alexa and Amazon Luna.

As reported by CNBC, Amazon has started the process of cutting jobs. While the timing may seem odd ahead of the holiday season, the job cuts are primarily in devices, HR, and retail positions.

It’s been reported that Amazon is looking to cut around 10,000 employees.

So far, it seems many of the job cuts have been in the company’s Alexa and Amazon Luna divisions. CNBC cites LinkedIn posts of now former Amazon employees who confirmed their jobs had been cut.

The company notified workers in several divisions, including Alexa and the Luna cloud gaming unit, that they were being let go, according to LinkedIn posts from Amazon employees who said they had been impacted.

Amazon has reportedly not sent any company-wide notification of the layoffs.

These layoffs come at a time when many major companies are looking to cut costs in the current economic state. Google, for instance, has been trimming down on projects including the closure of its cloud gaming platform, Google Stadia. Meta also slashed 11,000 jobs last week.

