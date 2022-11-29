Google Store ‘Shopper Hopper’ attempts to make up for the loss of Flappy Bird on your Pixel 7

In removing support for 32-bit apps, old games are one of the more surprising app losses reported by Pixel 7 owners, but the Google Store — of all places — is trying to make things up with “Shopper Hopper.”

Yes, the “Google Store released a game for Black Friday” and it’s an endless runner in the style of Chrome’s Dino game and — to an extent — Crossy Road. Namely, you just tap on your screen to jump as you go forward with no other directions available.

Get your bounce on and help Hoppy bag those bargains with Shopper Hopper — the endless runner from Google!

You play as a shopper jumping over obstacles like crowds, landmarks, and people moving a large sheet of glass – a classic. You can collect coffee and Google Store shopping bags to speed up, while the game ends when you hit something. There’s a basic leaderboard to see where you rank in your country and worldwide.

The other big component is the ability to play with just your phone or an “arcade” that the Google Store sent out to international customers making Black Friday purchases. It was something you assembled and acted as a phone holder in the shape of an arcade cabinet. Unfortunately, this perk was not offered stateside in what would have been a novelty keepsake.

Google Store Shopper Hopper is playable on the web.

I bought a few products from Google Store during Black Friday sales and they gifted me a really awesome make your own cardboard gaming arcade where you place your phone into it and reflects the screen to play an arcade game QR code – https://t.co/QVkKAIyRlW pic.twitter.com/2zUdtrR131 — Gem (🐻) (@GemBearGaming) November 18, 2022

