OxygenOS C.22 brings November patch to OnePlus 10 Pro

OxygenOS C.22 is now rolling out for the OnePlus 10 Pro with a number of fixes and the November 2022 security patch.

Announced in a dedicated post over on the OnePlus Community Forums, the latest patch offers a number of important performance tweaks for the flagship 10 Pro. OnePlus has fixed an issue that saw background apps not being kept active on devices.There are also fixes for screen flickering when switching to dark mode and attempting to activate the in-display fingerprint scanner. Camera app crashes are also said to be reduced by OxygenOS C.22 on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Of course, for many, the all-important November 2022 security patch is the headline addition. That said, while it is the current latest patch, it will be outdated quite soon given the December patch is due in the coming days. You can check out the full OxygenOS C.22 update changelog below:

System • Integrates the November 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security. • Improves system stability and performance. • Increases the number of apps that can be kept active in the background. • Fixes a screen flicker issue that might occur after you switch to Dark mode and then unlock your device using your fingerprint. • Fixes a lag issue that might occur when you switch between apps in recent tasks. • Fixes a display issue that affects the background of the Lock screen. Connections • Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections. Camera • Fixes an issue where the Camera app might crash in certain scenarios

OnePlus has confirmed that OxygenOS C.22 will begin rolling out in a staggered phase. Only a small percentage of users will get the OTA update in the coming days with a wider expansion following shortly afterward. Three distinct builds are being offered for those in India, Europe, and North America. You can find the build numbers below:

IN: NE2211_11.C.22

EU: NE2213_11.C.22

NA: NE2215_11.C.22

To check for OxygenOS C.22 on your device, then you can head to Settings > System updates. Alternatively, you may be able to grab the patch via the third-party Oxygen Updater application, which lets you sideload the official ZIP files on your OnePlus phone manually. You can download it direct from the Google Play Store.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: