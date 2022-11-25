OnePlus will supposedly stick with green and black colors yet again for the OnePlus 11

Rumors and reports have given us a decent idea of what to expect with the OnePlus 11 ahead of its debut, and now a reliable tipster claims that the device will keep the same colors as the OnePlus 10 series.

Max Jambor on Twitter, a pretty reliable source for early OnePlus information, says that the OnePlus 11 will ship in black and green colors. The former would have a matte finish, while the other would be glossy.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise, but also not in a huge way.

OnePlus generally switches up its colors on each new smartphone generation. The OnePlus 8 series focused on vibrant blues and greens for its accent colors while the OnePlus 9 series included silver, purple, blue, and green colors. OnePlus has clearly been a bit smitten with green hues in recent years, but after the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T solely came in black and green colors, one would expect something new this time around.

In any case, OnePlus is expected to still bring some welcome upgrades this year. The OnePlus 11 is set to be one of the first devices with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as well as faster UFS 4.0 storage. A new design is also expected with a unique circular camera module.

#OnePlus11 will come in Matte Black and Glossy Green color finishes ⚫️🟢 — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 25, 2022

