Chrome 108 for Android, Mac, Windows enables passkey support

Abner Li

- Dec. 8th 2022 12:21 pm PT

Apps & Updates
1 Comment

Google started rolling out passkey support in October, and availability has now entered Chrome’s stable channel with version 108. 

You can use passkeys to sign into sites and apps that support them. Signing in with a passkey will require you to authenticate yourself in the same way that you unlock a device.

With Chrome 108, Google is “enabling passkeys on Windows 11, macOS, and Android.” Passkeys are synced through Google Password Manager (or any other supported credentials manager) on Android. Once saved, it will appear in the autofill sheet during sign-ins. 

Passkey creation

Chrome Passkey support

Chrome for Android simply asks if you want to “Use saved password or passkey” with the latter requiring screen lock authentication (face or fingerprint). 

Passkey sign-in

Chrome Passkey support
Chrome Passkey support

On desktop, you “choose to use a passkey from your nearby mobile device” with both Android and iOS supported. Google explains that a “passkey doesn’t leave your mobile device when signing in” and pairing via QR code.

Only a securely generated code is exchanged with the site so, unlike a password, there’s nothing that could be leaked.

Chrome Settings > Autofill will offer a new Passkeys menu/list to manage on Mac and Windows. 

Looking ahead, the Chrome team is working on passkey support for iOS and Chromebooks. The company notes how it “will take time for this technology to be widely adopted across sites and we are working on enabling passkeys on iOS and Chrome OS.”

Passwords will continue to be part of our lives as we make this transition, so we’ll remain dedicated to making conventional sign-ins safer and easier through Google Password Manager.

Chrome Passkey support

More on Chrome:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux, Google Chrome is the most widely used desktop browser in the world. Since its launch in 2008, Chrome has expanded to Android, iOS, and is the basis of a cloud-based operating system.
Passkeys

Passkeys

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com