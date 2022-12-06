Chrome adds @tabs, @bookmarks, and @history search directly in the address bar

As Google works on an Omnibox redesign for Android, Chrome on desktops is getting a very handy shortcut that lets you quickly search your history and bookmarks right from the address bar.

Update 12/6: Google today is making @bookmarks, @history, and @tabs search in the address bar official, and it’s already rolled out with Chrome 108 for desktop. You can either press your space bar after entering one of those three shortcuts or press the corresponding pill-shaped button with your mouse.

“Try it out by typing in “@tabs” in the address bar, pressing the “search tabs” button and then typing the title to see matching suggestions.”

@bookmarks: “helps you find the bookmark you’re looking for among all your folders of bookmarks, right from the address bar.

@history: “lets you quickly search through your browsing history right from the address bar, to help you get back to the page you’re seeking.”

Original 9/27: If enabled — find the flag below, you can enter @history, @bookmarks, or @tabs in Chrome’s address bar followed by a space. The @-query then changes to a Search History, Bookmarks, or Tabs chip and you’re free to enter a term.

Results appear inline below the Omnibox for you to quickly navigate to using arrow keys or cursor. History and Bookmarks lets you press enter to be taken to the respective fullscreen page with your query pre-populated. Similarly, if there’s only one matching tab, enter takes you to that site immediately.

This is a rather useful and powerful expansion of Chrome Actions, which lets you quickly open key settings from the Omnibox. We’re seeing Chrome’s search shortcut for history, bookmarks, and tabs enabled in ChromeOS 106, which is currently in beta, but it’s otherwise not widely rolled out yet.

However, you can enable it on macOS, Windows, Linux, and ChromeOS using the following flag:

chrome://flags/#omnibox-site-search-starter-pack

