Google celebrates 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals with animated Doodle

Today’s Google Doodle is celebrating the start of the 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals with an animated image for the upcoming matches.

With the FIFA World Cup entering the latter stages, we’re getting a better idea of who the contenders are for the tournament title. With just eight matches left at the tournament, the 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals feature some of the biggest names in the sport with 2018 runners-up Croatia kicking off against pre-tournament favorites Brazil today.

Up to this stage, we have seen 56 matches played out in Qatar at the first-ever winter World Cup. The remaining Quarter Final matches see the Netherlands take on Argentina, surprise package Morocco take on Portugal, and England face current World Cup holders France.

When loading or launching the Google homepage from December 9-10, you’ll see animated and color-accurate football boots bouncing atop squidgy soccer balls. Each 1950s-style football boot features the prominent flag colors of each nation in action over the next couple of days. After the World Cup Quarter Final stage is completed, the four winning sides will face off in during the Semi Final phase on December 13. The World Cup Final will be played on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

The future 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the first tournament hosted across three nations. Mexico, Canada, and the United States will host matches with the MetLife Stadium in New York handling the final. Until then we have plenty of football left to enjoy before a World Cup winner is crowned on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

