Google Home app showing ‘could not reach’ error for many when adding smart home devices

An increasingly widespread issue with the Google Home app is causing many users to be unable to add new devices with a “could not reach” error preventing the process from finishing.

The Google Home app is able to control devices from Google itself such as the latest Nest Cams and Nest Thermostat, but it also can control thousands of third-party devices from other brands. Adding devices usually involves linking the account of another service, but it’s that process that seems to be broken at the moment.

For many, trying to add new third-party devices to the Google Home app is returning a “could not reach” error for the page that links your accounts.

This problem appears to be affecting many different services, with many specifically calling out TP-Link Kasa devices. Others have mentioned issues with Samsung SmartThings, Govee Home, Nanoleaf, and others through a thread on Google’s support forums as well as many on Reddit. The problem seems to have starting affecting most users within the past few days, but some have apparently been having problems for longer.

From what we can tell, this is limited to Android devices, and isn’t tied to your account or the service itself, as some have mentioned having success on other devices or devices from a family member. There’s also no tie to this with the standard Google Home app or the Public Preview release.

The timing here certainly isn’t ideal. Most new device additions are a “set it and forget it” situation, but as the holidays are arriving, many are looking to set up new smart plugs for their lights, or perhaps preparing other new smart home gear for gatherings. We’d hope Google will get things patched up sooner than later, but the company has yet to formally acknowledge the problem.

Luckily, in the meantime, there does seem to be a workaround. Some users have reported success with uninstalling updates on the Google app, but it’s unclear which version is the culprit. You can try your luck, but the ultimate fix will have to come from Google.

