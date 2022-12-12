OnePlus is adding gaming monitors to its repertoire with the X27 and E24

Generally speaking, mobile phone OEMs don’t often make the transition into developing and producing gaming monitors, but OnePlus isn’t general, now is it? The company now offers two different gaming desktop monitors that might be somewhat appealing to users.

This year, OnePlus has given us a few different products that we’ve come to appreciate in a few aspects. Of those products, most if not all have been mobile-oriented, with the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus Buds Pro being the flagship products of the brand.

Now, OnePlus is taking steps to evolve into something more with the new OnePlus X27 and E24 – two monitors that appeal to a couple of different crowds (via AndroidCentral).

The OnePlus X27 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that runs a 165Hz panel with a 2K QHD resolution. The X27 also runs the DisplayHDR 400 standard, which may make for some clear and vivid matches. The stand that the X27 sits on can adjust up and down, giving you up to 130mm of adjustment space. In the center sits a cutout for cable management, which may come in handy since the X27 houses a USB-C port that charges your device at up to 65W. OnePlus own SuperVOOC-capable devices would benefit from this greatly.

The more affordable OnePlus monitor – the E24 – houses a 24-inch 75Hz panel that sports full HD. Unfortunately, you won’t get 2K content and above with the E24. With what seems to be a productivity-centric display, the E24 is certified for low blue light emissions, lessening the strain on your eyes. The E24 also has a USB-C port that can power your phone at up to 18W. The stand is an aluminum alloy, though it doesn’t come with vertical adjustment like the X27.

Both the X27 and E24 monitors from OnePlus will be exclusive to India, with the X27 coming in at around $340. For the money, there are plenty of other options to check out, including curved displays that offer better specs for less.

