‘Night Tour’ will rent you a Google Pixel for astrophotography at Japanese stargazing spot

Abner Li

- Dec. 18th 2022 7:40 pm PT

Google Pixel Night Tour
0 Comments

Stargazing increasingly requires that you travel a good distance away from lights. In Japan, Google is presenting a “Night Tour” event where you go to a ticketed location and can rent a Pixel for astrophotography.

Achi Village in the Nagano Prefecture is home to a site that’s located at an altitude of 1,400 meters and requires taking a gondola ride that lasts 15 minutes. It’s said to be “the best place for stargazing in Japan.”

For the upcoming stargazing season (from December 24, 2022 to March 26, 2023), “Google Pixel” and Japanese carrier SoftBank are “presenting” this “Night Tour.” The location is already ticketed, but the first 100 people can now get a “special package plan that allows you to rent a set of smartphone “Google Pixel”, winter clothes, and a tripod for free to take pictures of the starry sky.”

Google Pixel Night Tour

Average tickets start from $15 with various windowing periods, while it’s not clear which Pixel generation — presumably the 7 Pro — is rented out. Another question is how photos, which could easily be in the gigabytes, are transferred at the end of the night. Some sort of Google Drive or Photos solution would be the most ideal.

It’s a pretty good idea for all parties involved, and could be replicated in other locations that provide good stargazing on a regular basis. Meanwhile, this is a good way for Google (and carrier partners) to promote Night Sight on the Pixel. 

Google Pixel Night Tour

More on Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com