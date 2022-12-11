$299 Pixel Watch, $499 Pixel 7, & $749 Pixel 7 Pro deals are back

The US Google Store and other retailers are kicking off its final sale for the holidays with a return of Black Friday discounts, like a $299 Pixel Watch and $749 Pixel 7 Pro.
Like for Black Friday, the Pixel Watch is $299 again with only the Wi-Fi model on discount on the Google Store and Amazon. In late November, after the initial sales ended, Target (in the US) was the first retailer to also take $50 off the LTE Pixel Watch.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro and 6a are about $150 off, while the Pixel 7 is $100 cheaper. This applies to the unlocked and Google Fi models:
- $150 off Pixel 6a: $299 — Amazon
- $100 off Pixel 7: $499 — Amazon
- $150 off Pixel 7 Pro: $749 — Amazon
These Pixel sales end on December 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and should be the last chance to get a deal before the holidays. There’s no discount on Pixel Buds Pro, just A-Series, this time around.
As a reminder, Nest Wifi Pro remains on discount until December 18, which was not the case during Black Friday:
- $30 off Nest Wifi Pro 1-pack: $169.99 — Amazon
- $50 off 2-pack: $249.99 — Amazon
- $60 off 3-pack: $339.99 — Amazon
- $10 off Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $39.99 — Amazon
- $10 off Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $19.99
- $55 off Nest Hub Max: $174
- $50 off Nest Hub (2nd gen): $49.99
- $50 off Nest Audio: $49.99
- $29 off Nest Mini: $19.99
- $50 off Nest Cam (battery): $129.99 — Amazon
- $30 off Nest Cam (wired): $69.99 — Amazon
- $80 off Nest Cam with floodlight: $199.99 — Amazon
- $60 off Nest Doorbell (battery): $119.99 — Amazon
There are also some Fitbit discounts, but they are not as generous:
- $70 off Fitbit Sense 2: $229.95 (Google Store)— Amazon
- $50 off Fitbit Versa 4: $179.95 — Amazon
- $30 off Fitbit Charge 5: $119.95 — Amazon
- $30 off Fitbit Luxe: $99.95 — Amazon
- $20 off Fitbit Inspire 3: $79.95 — Amazon
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.