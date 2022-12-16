Pixel 7 and 7 Pro repair parts, including display and battery, now on iFixit

Abner Li

- Dec. 16th 2022 12:15 pm PT

1 Comment

Following the Pixel 6a in November, iFixit now sells genuine repair parts for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro as part of its continued partnership with Google.

Starting with the smaller phone, iFixit now sells the “Google Pixel 7 Screen – Genuine” (6.3 inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED) for $129.99. The 4,270 mAh battery is $42.99 and iFixit notes how you should calibrate your newly installed battery by “charg[ing] it to 100% and keep charging it for at least 2 more hours. Then use your device until it shuts off due to low battery. Finally, charge it uninterrupted to 100%.”

The wide rear ($89.99) and ultrawide rear ($42.99) cameras are sold separately, while there are three other Pixel 7 parts for $3.99 on the store: graphite sheet (covering the lower part of the battery and motherboard), black silicone pad (covering the graphite sheet), and display adhesive.

Moving on to the flagship, it’s $199.99 for a Pixel 7 Pro screen (6.7 inch 1440 x 3120 pixel AMOLED with “Integrated Fingerprint Reader”). The 4,926 mAh battery is $42.99 and $152.99 gets you the entire triple rear camera assembly. The two other parts cost $3.99 each: 

  • Replace a torn or missing graphite sheet covering the upper part of the battery and motherboard in a Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.
  • This custom cut adhesive film secures the display panel to the frame of a Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone.

Some of the Pixel 7 repair parts are already out of stock, but there’s an email waitlist. Meanwhile, it’s a few dollars more if you want the kit with the necessary tools if you don’t already have your own. 

More on Pixel 7:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
iFixit

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com