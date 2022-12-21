Deals: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G hits $349 low, Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches $180, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy A53 5G, which now drops to an all-time low of $349. That’s joined by the first price cuts on Fossil’s new Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches from $180, as well as Case-Mate’s just-released retro 30W USB-C GaN Chargers hitting $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s already-affordable Galaxy A53 5G falls even lower to $349

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $349. Arriving at the all-time low, this drops down from the usual $450 going rate in order to deliver $101 in savings. We’ve previously seen it sell for $1 more, beating our last mention from earlier in the holidays.

Samsung’s most recent budget-friendly handset is now even more affordable, delivering a series of midrange specs like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and Exynos 1280 chipset. Packed into the IP67 water-resistant casing, there’s a 5,000mAh battery, which can be refueled via the 25W fast charging-enabled USB-C port. Samsung rounds out the package with the inclusion of microSD card expansion. Dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look at the experience.

Fossil’s new Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches see first discounts

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Carlie Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $180 in several styles when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $229, you’re looking at the very first price cut since launching earlier in the year, with $49 in savings stacking up to deliver a new all-time low. Sporting a circular screen design, the Fossil Carlie takes on a different approach thanks to an e-ink panel that steps in over your usual color display.

That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with the added smart features for showing off notifications and fitness metrics – which, speaking of – the Gen 6 smartwatch can monitor everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2. We just recently reviewed the Wellness edition of the latest Fossil wearable.

Case-Mate’s just-released retro 30W USB-C GaN Chargers on sale for $24

Amazon is now offering the just-released Case-Mate Translucent 30W USB-C GaN Charger starting at $24. Normally fetching $30, this delivers only the third discount to date so far. It stacks up to 20% in savings while matching the second-best price to date that has only been beaten once by a limited-time Black Friday offer.

Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our launch coverage.

