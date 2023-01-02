Google rolling out Pixel January 2022 update on Tuesday

Per Verizon, the next Google Pixel update with the January security patch is rolling out tomorrow.

Google Pixel updates typically start rolling out on the first Monday of the month, but that falls on when New Year’s Day is observed this year. It’s coming on Tuesday as a result, according to Verizon, similar to last year:

Pixel 4a last updated 01/03/2023

Pixel 4a 5G UW last updated 01/03/2023

Pixel 5 last updated 01/03/2023

Pixel 6 last updated 01/03/2023

Pixel 6 Pro last updated 01/03/2023

Pixel 6a last updated 01/03/2023

Pixel 7 last updated 01/03/2023

Pixel 7 Pro last updated 01/03/2023

The US carrier refreshed the Device Software Updates list a day early and the Pixel 4a to 7 Pro is set to receive it on January 3, instead of next week. Given the premature update, the actual changelogs are not live yet.

We’re not expecting anything major since the December Feature Drop with Android 13 QPR1 just arrived, though bug fixes would be welcome. For example, the Home and Wallet shortcuts have a tendency of initially appearing on the always-on display. Rather, the next big update — QPR2 — is coming in March.

Rather the main update this month should be for Pixel Buds Pro to enable spatial audio, though there could be a phone component.

