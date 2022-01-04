Android 12 January security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

Following last month’s big update, the Android 12 January security patch is rolling out today for the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a. This update is not yet available for the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro.

There are 16 issues resolved in the Android 12 January patch dated 2022-01-01 and 20 for 2022-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the most recent Android Security & Privacy Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 10 security fixes, and 10 functional updates relating to Framework, Network & Telephony, Power, System, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

Like in December, this update is not rolling out to the Pixel 6 family until later this month. That update’s OTA was paused and the upcoming January patch will include all additions from last month and a fix for dropped/disconnected calls that some users experienced.

The January security patch also provides a more permanent fix for an Android issue that can prevent emergency calling.

