Fossil announces Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition for $229

To follow the Wear OS-powered version, Fossil is announcing the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition at CES 2023.

Like before, the Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition combines mechanical hands with an E-Ink grayscale display (218 PPI) that features a backlight. Around the screen is a dial with hour and minute markers, while the right edge is home to three buttons.

Made of stainless steel, the case measures 44m wide and is 11.4mm thick. It supports 20mm watch bands and features 3ATM water resistance. The big upside of this form factor is up to two weeks of battery life with 60 minutes of charging getting you to 80%.

You can receive notifications for texts, calls, and other apps, control music and alarms, get the weather, check your calendar, and find your phone. Amazon Alexa is also available, while everything is controlled through the companion Fossil Smartwatches app.

Wellness features include a heart rate sensor with zones, blood oxygen (SpO2), VO2 Max, and automatic workout detection, as well as a “Wellness Gauge” watch face. Other key specs include an accelerometer, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, tethered GPS, vibration motor, and microphone.

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition is available in a black dial and case (FTW7080), blue dial with silver case (FTW7082), and pink with rose gold (FTW7083). It costs $229 and will be available starting January 5. This more sporty model joins the regular Gen 6 Hybrid lineup, as well as the Wear OS 3 model.

