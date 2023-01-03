New OnePlus 11 images show off the glossy glass build and slick color variants [Gallery]

The OnePlus 11 is set to make its debut in China in just a couple of days, but ahead of that launch, some new hands-on images are giving us a better look at the hardware including its glossy glass build.

Pictures uploaded to Weibo (via GizmoChina) show off the OnePlus 11 in what appears to be a store environment with the device pictured in both its grey and green color variants.

Interestingly, both devices have a very glossy overall look. That’s a departure from OnePlus’ usual design, as the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T both focused on textured glass on the back, with some variants being glossy.

But in terms of the colors alone, the grey model’s lighter tones look excellent, and the teal undertones of the green model are unique and quite stunning. The two-tone look that comes from the side of the round camera module only build on the unique look. Compared to the increasingly generic designs of past OnePlus phones and from the Android market as a whole, this certainly stands out.

Notably, too, the top and bottom of the OnePlus 11’s frame appears to be flattened out. The display’s selfie camera cutout is also still mounted up in the corner yet again, despite most flagship Android phones moving to a center location.

The OnePlus 11 is set to launch in China tomorrow, with a wider launch in other regions coming in February of this year.

