OnePlus 11 launches next week in China; here are the official specs and your first look [Gallery]

Ben Schoon

- Dec. 26th 2022 8:10 am PT

0 Comments

The OnePlus 11 is coming up quickly, and after announcing a launch event in India coming in February, the brand has now confirmed more details. The OnePlus 11 will launch in China on January 4, and the first official pictures have arrived.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced its “Cloud 11” event which is set to take place in February. The event is confirmed to see the launch of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at least in India, but presumably also confirming some global details on top of that.

Shared on Weibo, OnePlus has added a few more details.

First and foremost, the initial launch of the OnePlus 11 will take place on January 4. That’s when the phone will launch in China exclusively ahead of its expansion to other countries.

OnePlus has also confirmed quite a few details regarding the specs of the OnePlus 11. The official specs include 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage using the new UFS 4.0 standard. Android 13 will also be on board out of the box, though with Oppo’s ColorOS for this Chinese model, which all comes alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that’s already been confirmed. OnePlus has yet to announce what the camera specs will include on OnePlus 11.

Alongside all of that, OnePlus has also shared the first official images of the OnePlus 11.

And, finally, 91Mobiles has published a handful of OnePlus 11 hands-on images. While there’s a bit of room for doubt on the authenticity of these, they do line up with the official shots quite well.

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.