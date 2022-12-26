OnePlus 11 launches next week in China; here are the official specs and your first look [Gallery]

The OnePlus 11 is coming up quickly, and after announcing a launch event in India coming in February, the brand has now confirmed more details. The OnePlus 11 will launch in China on January 4, and the first official pictures have arrived.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced its “Cloud 11” event which is set to take place in February. The event is confirmed to see the launch of the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at least in India, but presumably also confirming some global details on top of that.

Shared on Weibo, OnePlus has added a few more details.

First and foremost, the initial launch of the OnePlus 11 will take place on January 4. That’s when the phone will launch in China exclusively ahead of its expansion to other countries.

OnePlus has also confirmed quite a few details regarding the specs of the OnePlus 11. The official specs include 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage using the new UFS 4.0 standard. Android 13 will also be on board out of the box, though with Oppo’s ColorOS for this Chinese model, which all comes alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that’s already been confirmed. OnePlus has yet to announce what the camera specs will include on OnePlus 11.

Alongside all of that, OnePlus has also shared the first official images of the OnePlus 11.

And, finally, 91Mobiles has published a handful of OnePlus 11 hands-on images. While there’s a bit of room for doubt on the authenticity of these, they do line up with the official shots quite well.

