OnePlus expands its Android 13 update to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Android 13 has been making its way to more and more OnePlus devices over the past few months, and it’s now arriving on the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

Android 13 is rolling out now to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite as first spotted on the OnePlus Community Forums (via XDA). The update weighs in at 4.50GB and carries the version number CPH2381_11_C.25.

Like on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, and several other devices in recent memory, Android 13 brings the OxygenOS 13 upgrade which brings the new “Aquamorphic Design” as well as privacy, performance, and various other improvements. The update also pushes OnePlus’ software design much closer to that of Oppo’s ColorOS.

So far, the update appears to only be available in India, but it should be available to global versions of the phone in time. Notably, the update carries the December security patch.

The full changelog is as follows:

Aquamorphic Design Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort. Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon. Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones. Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions. Optimizes UI layers for clearer and neater visual experience. Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive. Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find. Optimizes fonts for better readability. Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize. Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe. Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience. Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing. Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized. Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating window inside apps for smooth operation. Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently. Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Security & privacy Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy. Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection. Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space. Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.

Performance optimization Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Gaming experience Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.



