Google’s CES Booth Tour: Android swings and slot machines [Video]

Google is back at CES for the first time in several years. To highlight several of the big software announcements, there’s a huge Android booth for attendees to visit. Not everyone is able to attend CES in Las Vegas, but we’ve made things a little easier by touring it for you.

The space just outside the Las Vegas Convention Center is home to Google for CES 2023, but it also is most certainly a vehicle for the Android operating system. Most importantly, there’s room for plenty of “Bugdroid” in all forms and finishes.

Before the booth opened to the public, Google gave selected media (including 9to5Google) a chance for a sneak peek inside the dedicated Android booth for CES 2023. There were plenty of demos for features like enhanced group Nearby Share, cross-device audio switching, improved Android Auto redesign, and even a brief demo of the smart home Matter quick connection in action. If you have a Pixel Watch, you’ll soon be able to keep your phone unlocked so long as your wearable is nearby. This was showcased in a neat throwback “slide to unlock” setup.

The CES booth has plenty of room for some Google Assistant action plus the deeper Fitbit integration with your Pixel Watch and Pixel phone. All of this was wrapped up in typically Googley color schemes and a little bit of Material You plus a Bugdroid-themed swing seat to chill on.

To top the whole thing off, there was even a Fast Pair-powered slot machine that dispensed candy-filled gacha pods in the classic Google green color. You don’t need to miss out, check out our brief first-person tour of Google’s Android CES booth down below:

