Lenovo Smart Paper is an Android-powered e-ink tablet similar to Kindle Scribe

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 5th 2023 8:05 am PT

Amazon’s Kindle Scribe caught the attention of many towards the end of 2022 as an excellent note-taking device using e-ink, and now Lenovo is announcing a similar idea in Lenovo Smart Paper.

Launching sometime in 2023, Lenovo Smart Paper is an e-ink tablet designed for notetaking above all else. The tablet comes with an included stylus which can write notes and draw sketches with 23 milliseconds of latency and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity on the 10.3-inch anti-glare e-ink display.

Smart Paper can emulate nine different pen styles including ballpoint, pencil, markers, and even a calligraphy pen. There are also 74 different notepad templates to choose from including ruled, graph, and other styles of paper. There’s 64GB of storage built in, which Lenovo says is enough to store 50,000 note pages. Notes can by synced to Android or iOS, as well as Windows, through a dedicated app for the device.

Lenovo Smart Paper can also be used as a traditional e-ink e-reader, getting books from sources such as eBooks.com. Lenovo says the 3,550 mAh battery is good for 7,000 pages on one charge, or writing 170 pages. It charges over USB-C.

Under the hood, Lenovo Smart Paper is actually an Android tablet, with a customized skin on top of Android 11 AOSP. You won’t find the Google Play Store on board, but at its core this is Android.

When it arrives, Lenovo Smart Paper will cost $399, undercutting the comparable Kindle Scribe slightly. A stylus and folio case are included in that price, too, both shipping in the box.

