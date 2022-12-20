Lenovo’s new budget Chromebook has a bigger display, thinner bezels, and a backlit keyboard

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is the first new Chromebook we’re hearing about ahead of CES 2023, and it looks like it will be a killer offer in the budget market with an affordable price, but lots of premium features.

Set to launch in May 2023 for $349.99, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i runs on top of an entry-level platform in terms of specs. You’ll find Intel N-series processors (N100 and N200 depending on model), integrated graphics powered by Nvidia, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Not bad for a $350 machine.

But the real story comes from looking at the hardware.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook has a bunch of features that you usually don’t find in entry-level laptops, certainly not in Lenovo’s past models.

That starts with the display, which is a 12.2-inch, 1920×1200 IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and touchscreen support. But unlike most budget machines, the bezels on this one are pretty slim, which leads to a really nice look despite the affordable price point.

Piling on, the keyboard on this machine is also backlit, something else that’s rarely seen in such affordable laptops. That’s only an option, though, so it might not appear on all models. We’re not 100% certain if it appears in the $350 price point either. The hinge is also designed to slightly lift up the keyboard for a more ergonomic typing experience, but while still allowing for a 2-in-1 design.

Rounding things out there are options for an HD or FHD webcam, both with privacy shutters, as well as a microphone mute button. Speakers are user-facing, and ports are plentiful with a microSD slot, USB-C (3.2 Gen 2), two USB-A (3.2) ports, a headphone/microphone jack, and a full-size HDMI port. It comes in both blue and grey colors too.

As mentioned, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is due to launch in May 2023. It replaces the Chromebook Flex 3i which runs $190.

