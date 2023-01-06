Deals: Google Nest WiFi Pro routers on sale from $159, Anker power stations, more

All of the best deals are now going live ahead of the weekend, with Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro routers on sale from $159. That’s alongside Anker’s just-released PowerHouse 767 power station on sale for the first time at $200 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Amazon lows land on Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro routers

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest WiFi Pro 3-Node Mesh System for $320. Marking a new all-time low from its usual $400 going rate, this is $20 below our previous mention. It’s still one of the first discounts across the board since launching late last year, too.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest networking tech. This three-node package sports Wi-Fi 6E support that can provide 6,600 square feet of whole-home coverage with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the triband connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Anker’s just-released PowerHouse 767 power station on sale

After just launching in the final month of 2022, we’re now seeing one of the first chances to save go live on Anker’s all-new PowerHouse 767. Arriving as the brand’s most capable portable power station to date, the recent release is now on sale via Amazon. Dropping down to $1,999 for the very first time, you’ll have to apply the on-page coupon in order to cash in on the savings. Good for $200 off the usual price tag, this is marking a new all-time low from the $2,199 MSRP it launched with last month. Also available directly from Anker’s own storefront too.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-C-A, and a pair of car outlets. We break down what to expect in our coverage from back in December too.

UGREEN 45W USB-C GaN Charger hits $30

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 45W Nexode GaN USB-C Mini Charger for $30. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings alongside a match of our previous Black Friday mention. This is the first discount since one of the only price cuts so far. Delivering 45W of power to your everyday carry, this UGREEN charger packs a pair of USB-C ports. All backed by GaN technology, the compact form factor can still handle refueling all of your Apple or Android kit with an ideal feature set for everything from MacBooks and tablets to the latest smartphones and more. It has a folding plug design to keep the bulk down in your travel setup too.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Alienware AW920H headset review: Wireless, ANC, and Bluetooth on a budget? [Video]

Logitech Astro A30 review: Is it the last gaming headset you’ll ever need? [Video]

Review: WD_BLACK SN850X is its fastest SSD yet at 7,300 MB/s [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: