Hands-on: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook embraces what makes ChromeOS great

The selection of Chromebooks has evolved over the years, but has always been built on the back of one core market – affordable laptops. Coming later this year, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i is the latest affordable Chromebook from the company, and it might just be one of the most exciting machines on 2023’s ChromeOS roadmap so far.

Looking at the core spec sheet, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook is a pretty average machine. It ships with an Intel Celeron processor and up to 8GB of RAM, alongside 128GB of eMMC storage. There’s nothing particularly impressive there, but it’s what Lenovo has done around those core specs that has really made this a special machine.

As we mentioned in our launch coverage, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook throws in a bunch of meaningful improvements, which includes a better display at 1920×1200 and a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s also support for faster Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, a 2-in-1 design with an ergonomic hinge, and also a backlit keyboard option, too. At the $350 price point this laptop hits, those are all just choices you don’t often see.

And in person, this works out really well.

In trying out the Flex 3i at CES this week, I was rather impressed with how the whole package comes together. The 12-inch display at 1920×1200 is sharper and more comfortable than the typical 11-inch, 1368×768 display you’ll find at this price point. Plus, adjusting ChromeOS’ density settings really made that feel even more comfortable. I’d happily work on this display for a full day, especially traveling. The size of this Chromebook is just delightful, and I immediately saw it as a killer option for using on a flight.

Of course, being a cheap machine, everything is built from plastic. But the quality wasn’t really lacking. The textured lid is comfortable for carrying the machine around, and there’s not much flex to the chassis either. The keyboard is also plastic, but as usual, Lenovo strikes a good balance of key travel and tactility, and it was a pleasure to type on. Despite the small size, I was typing at full speed and accuracy within seconds.

Personally, this is the Chromebook I’m most excited for this year.

It’s a device that just hits all of the right notes for an incredible price point. And really, that’s what made ChromeOS great back in the day. Older devices like the Acer C720 and others had a similar formula, and it’s what gave ChromeOS the start it needed years ago. It’s also the kind of package that Chromebooks have been missing for a few years now – let’s hope this starts a trend.

