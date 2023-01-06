Growing number of Pixel 7 owners seeing camera glass shatter without clear cause

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 6th 2023 8:14 am PT

pixel 7 broken camera glass
2 Comments

Thanks to its killer value, the Google Pixel 7 might just be the best smartphone to come out in 2022, but an issue appearing for a growing number of users sees the camera glass shatter for no obvious reason.

For some users, the layer of glass over the camera module on Pixel 7 is shattering unexpectedly and for no clear reason. The problem doesn’t stem from a drop or similar issue, but rather just happens out of the clear blue.

The damage is, in most cases, roughly the same, with a hole left where the camera glass once was, leaving the lens exposed. That’s obviously a shame, as the camera is one of the biggest selling points of Pixel phones.

The issue has been appearing online for a few weeks now in smaller numbers, but following a spotlight on some of those initial reports, it appears more users are coming forward with the same problem. The cause, however, is still not entirely clear.

What seems most likely is that there is some form of manufacturing defect or design flaw going on. Perhaps a pressure point that can shatter the glass spontaneously, which would take it out of the user’s control. The timing of this issue coming up in the Winter could also suggest that temperature may play a role. Some users have reported going from their warm homes to the colder outdoors triggered the glass to shatter.

The majority of reports seem to come from the standard Pixel 7, but some Pixel 7 Pro owners are also seeing problems. On both Pixel 7 models, the glass shatters over the main camera sensor. Technically speaking, the camera can still work in this state, but it could easily result in damage to the lens itself pretty quickly.

View post on imgur.com

In any case, there’s clearly something going on, and we can hope that Google’s customer support will be able to help out affected customers. This is something that should obviously be covered under warranty, but some users have had trouble with Google support covering the damage, instead paying hundreds of dollars for repairs. Others, however, have been able to get free replacements.

More on Pixel 7:

Featured Image: u/blazers_n_bowties

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.