Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 get new Premium watch faces and unexpected 3rd-party app

At launch, Fitbit’s new smartwatches lacked any third-party apps, but that appears to be changing. Fitbit also recently released new Premium watch faces for the Sense 2 and Versa 4.

At launch, the “Apps” tab of the “Gallery” on the Sense 2 and Versa 4 only featured Fitbit-made apps: EDA Scan, SpO2, Relax, Exercise, ECG, Timers, Alarms, Notifications, Weather, Find my Phone, and Settings.

Google Maps appeared in late December, but — while downloadable — turn-by-turn navigation didn’t actually work, and the Tile is currently gone.

Recently, an app called “MED ID 5.0” appeared in the list. It’s made by a third-party developer to “carry your medical information with you” and is listed as supporting Versa 4 and Sense 2. At this point, it’s not clear whether that support is intentional or an accident (and will be removed).

Fitbit has not said anything about whether third-party apps will be supported on the Versa 4 or Sense 2. The company has yet to provide any developer documentation, while it has not even listed what “Fitbit OS” or SDK those two devices are running. While Wi-Fi is present, it has been deactivated, which presumably contributes to the lack of on-device music playback.

Meanwhile, Fitbit released two new watch faces for Premium subscribers in December. Only available on the Sense 2 and Versa 4, there’s “Trials” and “Streaks”:

Stay up to date with the metrics that matter the most to you in a single view. Choose which metrics you would like to see from the clockface Settings screen. You can also choose between two layouts, one that features weather and one without.

This clockface helps to encourage you meet your daily goals throughout the week by displaying your daily progress as well as ongoing streaks during the week. Helping you stay on track all week long.

Both do a rather good job of taking advantage of the entire screen. It joins other Fitbit Premium offerings like My Sleep Animal and Paths Premium.

