You can now download Google Maps on Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2, but it doesn’t work yet

Sense 2 and Versa 4 owners can now download Google Maps for Fitbit, but the actual step-by-step navigation does not currently work.

Opening the device settings page in the Fitbit app today should reveal a new Google Maps tile (underneath the one for Wallet). This should only appear for Android users with iPhone support coming in 2023.

Tapping begins the Fitbit setup process, which starts with downloading Google Maps and granting the necessary permissions. (Notably, outside of this application, there is no App Gallery/store for the Sense 2 and Versa 4.)

Google Maps will then appear in your watch’s app list. However, the integration does not yet work. Your “Current trip” does not appear at the top of the wearable application. If everything was working properly, there should be a “View” button.

Instead, you only have access to Auto-start settings, with the ability (by default) to enable for driving, or disable with walking and cycling. These preferences are also available in the Fitbit companion app.

Starting navigation on your phone will also start navigation [on] your Fitbit device.

Fitbit’s support article offers troubleshooting steps, but they don’t help:

From what’s available now, Google Maps for Fitbit is looking quite basic. At the very least, the ability to see recent locations or saved places on the wearable app and then initiate navigation would be nice. Instead, it looks like everything has to be done on your phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: