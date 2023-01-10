Here’s everything new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 [Gallery]

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 is rolling out today to continue the preview cycle ahead of the March stable release.

Over the coming days, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) QPR2 Beta 1 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 2 at the right.

Google should release two more betas before the consumer launch in March 2023 to Pixel phones. If you want to quickly install the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 on your compatible Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

<string name=”stylus_battery_low”>Stylus battery low</string> <string name=”stylus_charging_text” /> <string name=”stylus_stop_charging_text” />

Google Home app icon appears in Device controls

‘History’ over ‘Manage’ shortcut in Quick Settings

Media player lava lamp effect removed

Top resolved issues:

Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused the Home screen to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where, after switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode in the Google Camera app, the app continued capturing slow-motion video if the capture speed was changed between 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode.

Known Android Platform issues:

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app can’t be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause it to crash from a null pointer exception.

