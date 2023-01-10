Android 13 QPR2 is changing how the taskbar works

As part of optimizing Android for tablets and foldables, Google introduced a taskbar to aid multitasking. Android 13 QPR2 is set to make a big change that makes the taskbar “transient” and less of a permanent UI fixture.

The taskbar, which mimics your homescreen dock, is designed to let you quickly open apps. This includes launching a new fullscreen app when you’re already in an application or dragging an icon from the taskbar to initiate a split screen.

Previously, you could fix the taskbar to the bottom of your screen whenever apps were open. A long-press would hide it and tapping on the navigation bar would bring back the element.

Last month, with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1, we discovered a “transient taskbar” that greatly changed the behavior. Featuring a pill-shaped tray, the taskbar no longer stuck to the bottom of your screen. Instead, you access via a “short swipe up” when in an app, with the floating bar disappearing after a few seconds. Google also moved the launcher shortcut to the left so that it appears before your pinned apps.

L: Beta 1 | R: Beta 2

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 this week enables the transient taskbar by default. It also appears when you open Recents multitasking. This looks to be the final design going forward, with Google adding new assets explaining how to use it. The new approach does save space, and comes as a relative quick replacement.

It needs some tweaks, with the taskbar not properly fitting in portrait orientation. Given that it’s now a temporary element, this revamped approach does not feel entirely suited for phone UIs, as some have desired.

The old taskbar behavior is already live on Samsung tablets and foldables. This transient design will presumably debut on the Pixel Tablet, and other OEMs will presumably follow.

