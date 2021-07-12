Rumor claims Samsung Galaxy S22 will adopt 200MP primary camera, Olympus partnership

- Jul. 12th 2021 10:42 am PT

With an Unpacked around the corner, it might feel a bit odd to start talking about the Galaxy S22 already. Nevertheless, a new rumor out of Korea has big claims for the Galaxy S22 camera, including a massive 200MP primary sensor.

Korean publication PulseNews this week is claiming that the Galaxy S22 camera will double its resolution to a whopping 200MP. This comes from “multiple industry sources” who claim that the new primary camera will be a part of a 5-camera array on the phone’s rear. Very few details are added to the report, but that figure alone is staggering, as the 108MP sensor in the Galaxy S21 Ultra was already among the highest-resolution cameras on the market. A 200MP camera sensor from Samsung previously leaked early this year, too.

Beyond the huge primary sensor, this rumor also claims that Samsung is partnering with optics brand Olympus on its camera system. The scope of the partnership with the Japanese brand that makes mirrorless/DLSR cameras and lenses is unclear at this point, but hints of this deal first cropped up as far back as April of this year.

The other crucial detail mentioned in this report is that the Galaxy S22 and its 200MP camera may arrive in January of next year, in line with the S21’s launch. It’s also mentioned that S Pen support will stick around, something else that’s not at all surprising. The Galaxy S22 is also expected to be the first device that shows off the Samsung/AMD GPU.

