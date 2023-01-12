Google Play promotes TikTok landscape mode for Android tablets 

As Google encourages Android developers to update their apps for large-screen form factors, the Play Store today is highlighting TikTok’s new landscape mode for tablets.

At the very top of the Play Store’s Apps tab, you’ll find a “Flip your tablet for TikTok” banner that promotes how “Landscape mode is here” on Android. (It appears even for those that don’t have the viral application installed.) The Google Play listing shows how this takes the form of a navigation rail on the left-hand side: Home, Friends, Inbox, Profile, and create.

The vertical short-form video appears next with some blurring at the left and right. Lastly, you have a column that shows full-width comments. This UI already exists on foldables, like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, but tablet availability should be new today. The app, for some time, was stuck in portrait orientation on large-screen devices.

A case study last year by Android Dev Relations did note how the TIkTok team has “also been focusing on large-screen devices, including foldable devices.”

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out many large-screen updates to its first-party apps in recent months. This push will ultimately culminate with the launch of the Pixel Tablet, but we’re still waiting on bigger apps, like Gmail.

