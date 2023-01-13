Nothing Phone (1) gets second Android 13 beta with new wallpapers, custom lockscreen buttons

Android 13 has been available for a few months at this point, but it’s still in beta testing for Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone (1), with a second beta release now available.

The second beta of Android 13 for Nothing OS on the Nothing Phone (1) is rolling out now to those who are already in the beta program. The build carries a reasonably brief changelog including new wallpapers, improvements to battery life and auto-brightness, as well as camera app and animation improvements.

The full changelog reads as follows:

A brand new handcrafted glyph ringtone and notification soundpack of a slightly different style!

A new collection of minimalist wallpapers are now available in the customisation menu on the homescreen.

controls and wallet. Easily switch between data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.

Smoother animation when transitioning the display between on and off (regardless if Always on Display status).

Improved the display auto-brightness algorithm.

The full Nothing X app will now be available in Nothing OS.

The pop-up view has been brought back with some interaction improvements.

Improved Camera app UI and animations. Improved battery life.

Increased system stability and bug fixes

What stands out most in this build, though, is the addition of customizable shortcuts on the lockscreen as our Dylan Roussell was quick to highlight on Twitter. A new section of the settings menu allows users to customize the left and right buttons that appear on the lockscreen, which on Pixels only goes to a smart home controls page powered by Google Home, or Google Wallet. Nothing’s customizable buttons allow for shortcuts to the camera or flashlight to be added.

Dylan tweeted a brief video demo of the feature in action.

So, here's a fun one. Nothing OS 1.5.1 (Android 13 Beta 2) contains various fun features… Including the ability to customize the lockscreen shortcuts! Google started working on it in their latest beta (QPR2). But Nothing implemented it themselves :) pic.twitter.com/yWj4G0jDiw — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) January 13, 2023

It’s still unclear when the final build of Android 13 will launch for Nothing Phone (1). However, the company just launched a new “beta membership” for fans in the United States to buy the phone for $299, though it’s the same global variant that won’t work perfectly with US carriers.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

