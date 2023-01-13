Google releases Worm Game as one last Stadia title before the shutdown

Stadia is set to shut down on January 18, but Google is releasing one last game, and it’s technically a first-party title: Worm Game.

This is not the first we’ve seen of Worm Game, which was briefly spotted in 2019 before Stadia launched. The description cheekily explains how it’s a “humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022.”

It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you. Thanks for playing, and for everything.

It’s officially listed as “Stadia Platform Content” and Google tweeted that Worm Game is a “humble 🧡 thanks 💜 for playing from our team.”

This arcade game — complete with single and multiplayer, as well as soundtrack – is basically a more advanced Snake with four modes:

Campaign : In this mode you play through all the levels in sequence. In order to complete a level, and unlock the next level, you need to reach and eat the [x]. On some levels, you may need to achieve a goal to have the [x] spawn.

: In this mode you play through all the levels in sequence. In order to complete a level, and unlock the next level, you need to reach and eat the [x]. On some levels, you may need to achieve a goal to have the [x] spawn. Arcade : In arcade mode, you can play levels unlocked in Campaign mode. Try to get a high score on the leaderboard!

: In arcade mode, you can play levels unlocked in Campaign mode. Try to get a high score on the leaderboard! Multiplayer : Up to four people can play together in multiplayer. One person is randomly assigned as the host, and they can choose the level to play and start the match.

: Up to four people can play together in multiplayer. One person is randomly assigned as the host, and they can choose the level to play and start the match. Build: In build mode, you can create and play your own levels!

A keyboard or controller is required, while “Worm Game is available in English only” but available worldwide. Meanwhile, there’s a pretty (but not) exhaustive list of credits of the village that worked on Stadia:

