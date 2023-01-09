What game did you play most on Google Stadia? [Poll]

Google Stadia sadly shuts down in just over a week, and as we say our goodbyes to the platform, it’s fun to look back at the games we’ve played most. What was your most-played game on Stadia?

Over its three years of life, Google Stadia launched around 300 titles including some big hits such as Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more. It was easy to get lost in some of those worlds and spend hours on hours there.

And while it’s sad that Stadia is closing its doors, that gameplay was effectively free for most players at this point.

Google’s decision to refund the cost of Stadia games and expansions to players means that, unless games were played solely through Stadia Pro, much of their gameplay was free the second that refund arrived in their accounts. And with some companies such as Ubisoft offering free game licenses on other platforms alongside save transfers, it’s a win-win for everyone but Google itself.

For me, my most-played games on Stadia were multiplayer titles that I went through with my friends. Risk of Rain 2 turned out to be the game I sunk the most hours into, with just shy of 60 hours in total spent playing on Stadia. Orcs Must Die 3 came in second place, fitting for the game that solidified my enjoyment of Google’s platform. From there I spent upwards of 30 hours in Little Big Workshop, and around 20 hours in both Jedi: Fallen Order (how, I don’t know) and Marvel’s Avengers.

But I know I’m just scratching the surface. Having taken a peek at the Stadia subreddit over the past week or so, I’ve seen players with upwards of 3,000 hours in some of Stadia’s bigger games and it’s truly a pleasure to see fellow Stadians having enjoyed the platform that much.

So how about you? Vote in the poll below on the hour count of your most-played Stadia game, and drop a comment below with what your top games were!

You can find your playtime on Stadia by using the web app, clicking your profile picture, tapping “view profile” and then “see all” for games.

