Ahead of Stadia launching in nine days, Google’s game streaming service is beginning to leak as it enters wider testing. The first provides another live glimpse at the TV homescreen on a Chromecast and shows something called “Worm Game.”

Our first look at the Stadia interface came from an official video released at Made by Google 2019. Confirmed by subsequent early hands-on pieces, the Chromecast TV interface prominently shows your last played game with large cover art. A play button presumably starts the experience, while there’s a docked “Your games” carousel below.

Expanding presents a carousel with cards that you can swipe through. Today’s Stadia UI leak (via Reddit) shows this up close with an orange border used to highlight the current selection. Red Dead Redemption 2 was the last played game in this example, while the carousel also shows Rise of the Tomb Raider. These items are presumably arranged by what was last opened.

What’s new today is WORM GAME and how there is a red “PRO” badge in the bottom-left corner. This looks to denote what games $9.99/month Stadia Pro subscribers have access to that are not purchases, and should also be appended to Destiny 2.

Meanwhile, the newly revealed game in this Stadia UI leak could be a basic demo experience akin to classic Snake — as suggested by food items in the artwork that players presumably have to collect. One possible use is ensuring that your controller and connection works. Otherwise, no publisher has mentioned such a title in development for Stadia. The graphics are whimsical and Google Doodle-esque in nature. Alternately, it could be a game aimed at kids.

