Samsung will let you try Galaxy S23 early at these locations starting February 1

The Galaxy S23 series is set to launch on February 1, but probably won’t be shipping to customers for at least a few weeks. If you want to try the Galaxy S23 early, though, Samsung will have some options available.
With last year’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung opened up a handful of “Galaxy Experience Space” locations where potential customers or fans could take a guided tour through Samsung’s latest products, including some hands-on demos. We had a chance to check out one of those locations in New York City last year, and it was certainly a unique way to try out the latest and greatest Samsung had to offer.
Starting on February 1, Samsung will be bringing back these Galaxy Experience Spaces to let customers try out the Galaxy S23 series early.
These experiences will be available in five locations starting on February 1 and February 2 in limited-time “pop-up” locations. These include:
- San Francisco: February 1-25 at 111 Powell Street
- London: February 1-March 12 at Westfield White City
- Paris: February 1-March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps
- Singapore: February 2-25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn
- Dubai: February 2-28 at Dubai Mall
Alongside those temporary locations, Samsung will also be offering early Galaxy S23 experiences within its own Samsung retail locations around the globe. There will also be pop-up stores in four locations.
- Bangalore: Samsung Opera House
- Bangkok: Central World
- Brussels: Docks Mall
- Dallas: Stonebriar Mall
- Houston: The Galleria
- Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion
- LA: The Americana At Brand
- London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford
- Manila: SM Megamall
- Mexico City: Perisur
- New York: Roosevelt Field
- Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center
- Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center
- Singapore: Vivo City
- Taipei: Breeze Nanshan
- Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku
- Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre
- Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro (pop-up)
- Helsinki: Kamppi Mall (pop-up)
- Milano: Il Centro (pop-up)
- Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall (pop-up)
The Galaxy S23 series is set to bring upgrades including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, some form of satellite connectivity, and upgraded cameras as well. Reservations are open now to get up to $100 in extra credits with your pre-order.
