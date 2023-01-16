Samsung will let you try Galaxy S23 early at these locations starting February 1

The Galaxy S23 series is set to launch on February 1, but probably won’t be shipping to customers for at least a few weeks. If you want to try the Galaxy S23 early, though, Samsung will have some options available.

With last year’s launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung opened up a handful of “Galaxy Experience Space” locations where potential customers or fans could take a guided tour through Samsung’s latest products, including some hands-on demos. We had a chance to check out one of those locations in New York City last year, and it was certainly a unique way to try out the latest and greatest Samsung had to offer.

Starting on February 1, Samsung will be bringing back these Galaxy Experience Spaces to let customers try out the Galaxy S23 series early.

These experiences will be available in five locations starting on February 1 and February 2 in limited-time “pop-up” locations. These include:

San Francisco: February 1-25 at 111 Powell Street

London: February 1-March 12 at Westfield White City

Paris: February 1-March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps

Singapore: February 2-25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Dubai: February 2-28 at Dubai Mall

Alongside those temporary locations, Samsung will also be offering early Galaxy S23 experiences within its own Samsung retail locations around the globe. There will also be pop-up stores in four locations.

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

LA: The Americana At Brand

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

Dusseldorf: Westfield Centro (pop-up)

Helsinki: Kamppi Mall (pop-up)

Milano: Il Centro (pop-up)

Sao Paulo: Eldorado Mall (pop-up)

The Galaxy S23 series is set to bring upgrades including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, some form of satellite connectivity, and upgraded cameras as well. Reservations are open now to get up to $100 in extra credits with your pre-order.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: