Stable Android 13-based MIUI 14 now rolling out for Xiaomi 12

Although limited availability means that not every market is able to purchase Xiaomi devices, the Chinese firm has built a big following where on sale. For owners of the Xiaomi 12 series, the stable MIUI 14 update based on Android 13 is now beginning to roll out.

Spotted in selected regions at this stage, The Update Box notes that anyone currently enrolled in the “Mi Pilot Program” should be able to pull the MIUI 14 OTA on their Xiaomi 12 handset. This patch even includes the very latest January 2023 security patch, which means you are fully up-to-date.

As with most full OS upgrades, the beta testing process is often the precursor to a wider launch. In this case, we expect this to expand once Xiaomi is able to confirm that no major bugs are found by Xiaomi 12 owners that have been testing MIUI 14 over the past few months.

MIUI 14.0.2.0 can be manually sideloaded, but this is not something we recommend at least until it gets the all-clear. Sadly, this OTA is not yet available for the impressive Xiaomi 12 Pro and only the base Xiaomi 12 model at this stage. The original report also suggests that the OTA zip file measures in at a sizable 4.45GB.

No official word has been shared on if or when other Xiaomi devices will be in line to get the Android 13 update. However, we would expect many previous flagship devices are more likely to get MIUI 14 ahead of Xiaomi’s plethora of affordable and mid-range offerings.

